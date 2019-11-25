Stock Alert: Jacobs Engineering On A Strong Footing

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC), an American international technical professional services firm, is a stock worth having in your portfolio.

Here's why…

Today, the Company announced strong top and bottom-line results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 27, 2019.

The Company's fourth-quarter revenue was $3.4 billion compared to $3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations in the recent fiscal fourth-quarter soared to $201 million or $1.48 per share from $165 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of only $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

Jacobs launched its new brand globally today, which marks a transformational milestone for the Company, moving from an engineering and construction company to a global technology-driven solutions company.

The company will sport the new name "Jacobs Solutions Inc" and an NYSE stock ticker symbol of "J". Trading under the new symbol will be effective Dec. 10, 2019.

JEC has traded in a range of $55.17 to $98.08 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $93.38, up 0.10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.