Stock Alert: Jabil Adds 3% On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Inc. (JBL) are trading up more than 3% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter results.

Earnings of $0.37, excluding items, beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.32.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.335 billion from $6.136 billion in the same quarter a year ago, beating the consensus estimate at $5.57 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.6 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.86. Analysts see earnings of $0.59 on revenue of $6.09 billion for the period.

JBL is currently trading at $33.84. Its 52-week range is $17.63- $44.20.

