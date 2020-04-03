Stock Alert: J.M. Smucker Climbs On Higher Demand Of Products

(RTTNews) - Shares of J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) are rising in Friday's morning trade. The stock has been on a bullish trend, as it sees unprecedented demand in products at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. Currently, SJM is up 2.27 percent at $112.76, from its previous close of $110.26.

The manufacturer of jam, peanut butter, beverages, ice cream toppings, oils, and other products have traded in a range of $91.88-$128.43 for the last 52-week period.

