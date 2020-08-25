Markets
SJM

Stock Alert: J. M. Smucker Climbs 8% On Upbeat Q1 Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of J M Smucker Inc. (SJM) are gaining almost 8 percent or $8.97 in Tuesday's morning trade at $121.96, after the food products maker reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter and also raised its outlook for fiscal 2021.

Tuesday, J M Smucker reported first-quarter net income of $237.0 million or $2.08 per share, up from $154.6 million or $1.36 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.37 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters excepted earnings of $1.67 per share.

Net sales for the quarter grew 11 percent to $1.97 billion from $1.78 billion last year. The Street expected revenue of $1.81 billion.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.20 to $8.60, up from the prior guidance range of $7.90 to $8.30 per share. Net sales are now anticipated to range from flat to up 1 percent compared to the prior year. Previously, the company projected net sales to decline in a range of 2 percent to 1 percent. Analysts expect earnings of $8.16 per share for the year.

J M Smucker has traded in a range of $91.88 to $122.49 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SJM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular