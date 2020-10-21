Markets
IRBT

Stock Alert: IRobot Declines 15% Despite Upbeat Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of robots maker iRobot Corporation (IRBT) are falling more than 14% Wednesday morning at $81.92 in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Third-quarter earnings on an adjusted basis were $2.58 per share compared with $1.50 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.97 per share.

Revenue for the third quarter was 2020 was $413.1 million, an increase of 43% year-on-year. The consensus estimate was for $312.44 million.

IRBT stock has traded in the range of $32.79- $98.55 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRBT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular