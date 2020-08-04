Stock Alert: IRhythm Technologies Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) are currently gaining over 25% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday as lawmakers try to make inroads on a new coronavirus stimulus package. Disappointing earnings results of companies also affected investors.

IRTC is currently trading at $160.05, up $32.59 or 25.57%, on the Nasdaq.

iRhythm is a commercial-stage digital health care company focused on the advancement of cardiac care. The company Zio System allows physicians to identify cardiac arrhythmias.

