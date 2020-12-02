Markets
Stock Alert: IRhythm Technologies Slides 19%

(RTTNews) - Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), a digital healthcare solutions company, are losing more than 19 percent or $46.60 in Wednesday's morning trade at $194.04 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are lower on Wednesday after the rally seen in the previous session lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs. Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the recent spike in new coronavirus cases weighed on the stocks. Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of November.

iRhythm has traded in a range of $56.54 to $274.21 in the past 52 weeks.

