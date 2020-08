(RTTNews) - Shares of medical instruments company iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) are rising more than 15% Wednesday morning at $202.76. It has traded in the range of $56.24- $217.58 in the last 52 weeks.

The company today priced the upsized stock offering of 1,093,167 shares at $175.00 per share.

