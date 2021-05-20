Markets
Stock Alert: Iovance Biotherapeutics Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) shares are trading higher on Thursday morning. The shares have been gaining since Wednesday as the company announced that it will continue with the first potential biologics license application for lifileucel, as it received regulatory feedback from FDA.

Currently, shares are at $19.10, up 16.84 percent from the previous close of $16.33 on a volume of 19,178,567. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $15.88-$54.21 on average volume of 2,791,350.

