Stock Alert: Iovance Biotherapeutics Down 16% On Delay In BLA Submission

(RTTNews) - Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) shares are sliding more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company expects a delay in its BLA submission for its trial using lifileucel.

The late-stage biotechnology company had announced on Monday that Biologics License Application or BLA submission for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte or TIL therapy lifileucel in metastatic melanoma will be only in 2021.

Based on Iovance's type B discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is planning to refine the information from its current potent assays and to develop additional assays.

Currently, the shares are at $26.94, down 16.02, from its previous close of $32.06.

