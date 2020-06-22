Markets
Stock Alert: Invitae Stock Surges On Acquisition Of ArcherDX

(RTTNews) - Invitae Corp. (NVTA) shares are rising more than 33 percent on Monday morning as it announced an agreement to acquire genomics analysis company ArcherDX to create a hub for precision oncology, diagnostics, therapy optimization and monitoring for a total expected value of $1.4 billion.

Invitae will acquire ArcherDX's for 30 million shares of Invitae common stock and $325 million in cash. On achievement of certain milestones, Invite has agreed to provide an additional 27 million shares.

The shares of the leading medical genetics company are currently at $25.02, up 33.89 percent from its previous close of $18.71.

