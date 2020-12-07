Stock Alert: Invitae Corporation Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical genetic testing company Invitae Corporation (NVTA) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning and touched a new high of $56.24.

There have been no company-specific news today, that could influence the stock

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, Invitae had revenue of $68.7 million, up from $56.5 million in the same quarter a year ago driven by 170,000 samples accessioned in the quarter.

The stock gained more than 3-fold in the last 6 months.

