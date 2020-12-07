Markets
NVTA

Stock Alert: Invitae Corporation Touches New High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical genetic testing company Invitae Corporation (NVTA) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning and touched a new high of $56.24.

There have been no company-specific news today, that could influence the stock

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, Invitae had revenue of $68.7 million, up from $56.5 million in the same quarter a year ago driven by 170,000 samples accessioned in the quarter.

The stock gained more than 3-fold in the last 6 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVTA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular