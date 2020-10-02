Stock Alert: Invesco Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares are rising on Friday morning, as Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., an externally managed entity of Invesco Advisers Inc., declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday.

Currently, the shares are at $12.05, up 6.76 percent from its previous close of $11.25.

The shares have traded in a range of $11.67 to $12.21 on an average volume of 6,242,971. After continuing a stable pace for the last several weeks, the stock is now on a bullish trend, breaking its resistance.

