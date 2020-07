(RTTNews) - Shares of sinus implant maker Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) are surging more than 34% Wednesday morning at $18.71. It has traded in the range of $5.97- $31.46 in the past one year.

As per Bloomberg reports, Medtronic Plc has made an offer for Intersect.

