Stock Alert: Interpace Biosciences Gains 45% On Positive Audit Report

(RTTNews) - Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade as the company's audit committee concluded that certain complaints of employment and billing and compliance matters are unsubstantiated and that there is no evidence of any illegal acts.

The provider of pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries had notified about the late filing on Form 12b-25 for the June quarter as its received letters concerning certain employment, billing, and compliance matters.

The shares have been trading low for the last several weeks, however, started to gain since the first week of October.

Currently, the shares are at $4.28, up 44.01 percent from its previous close of $2.98 on a volume of 11,530,981. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.57 to $11.00 on average volume of 307,003.

