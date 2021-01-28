Stock Alert: Interpace Biosciences Gain 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) are gaining nearly 15% on Thursday morning after the company announced a contract for thyroid testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida.

IDXG is currently trading at $4.70, up $0.59 or 14.3552%, on the Nasdaq.

As part of the Agreement, Interpace's ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR tests for indeterminate thyroid nodules will be adjudicated as in-network lab services for its 5 million members effective January 1, 2021. The plan agreed to cover the tests under its medical policy in 2018.

CEO Tom Burnell said, "We are pleased that the largest payer in the State of Florida, and one of the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country, has agreed to contract with us for our molecular tests, making them available to their members on an in-network basis."

