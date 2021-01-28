Markets
IDXG

Stock Alert: Interpace Biosciences Gain 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) are gaining nearly 15% on Thursday morning after the company announced a contract for thyroid testing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida.

IDXG is currently trading at $4.70, up $0.59 or 14.3552%, on the Nasdaq.

As part of the Agreement, Interpace's ThyGeNEXT and ThyraMIR tests for indeterminate thyroid nodules will be adjudicated as in-network lab services for its 5 million members effective January 1, 2021. The plan agreed to cover the tests under its medical policy in 2018.

CEO Tom Burnell said, "We are pleased that the largest payer in the State of Florida, and one of the largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country, has agreed to contract with us for our molecular tests, making them available to their members on an in-network basis."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDXG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular