Stock Alert: International Money Express Drops 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of money transfer company International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) are falling more than 11% Wednesday morning after the company launched secondary public offering of 4.925 million shares.

Affiliates of Stella Point Capital and some other stock holders of the company plans to sell 4.925 million shares at $0.0001 per share, the company said.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

IMXI stock is currently trading at $14.07. It has traded in the range of $6.46- $18.69 in the past 52 weeks.

