Stock Alert: International Game Technology Rises More Than 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) are rising more than 8 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday at $10.82, after the gaming company's fourth-quarter results beat analysts' estimates.

The stock has traded in a range of $9.63 to $17.44 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, International Game Technology reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $167.70 million or $0.82 per share, from $102.00 million or $0.50 per share in the year-ago period. However, excluding items, it earned $0.31 per share, compared to $0.24 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined 1 percent to $1.25 billion from $1.27 billion in the prior-year quarter. The Street expected revenues of $1.23 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.