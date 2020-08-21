Stock Alert: InterContinental Hotels Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) are rising more than 5% Friday morning on reports of a possible merger with French multinational hospitality company Accor.

IHG has about 5,900 hotels and 884,000 rooms across more than 100 countries.

Accor operates in 100 countries, with more than 4,800 hotels and 280,000 employees worldwide.

IHG is currently trading at $55.74. It has traded in the range of $25.39 - $69.12 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.