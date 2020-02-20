Stock Alert: Interactive Brokers Up 2%

(RTTNews) - Shares of brokerage company Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) are currently up nearly 2% on Thursday morning.

Earlier today, Morgan Stanley had announced that it would acquire Interactive Brokers' competitor E-Trade for $13 billion. The all-stock deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. The combined company will create a platform with more than 8 million client accounts and relationships and $3.1 trillion in assets, according to the bank.

The news of this acquisition follows Charles Schwab's $26-billion acquisition of TD Ameritrade, which was announced in November. IBKR is currently trading at $56.76, up $0.90 or 1.60%, on the Nasdaq. The stock is up about 5% compared to last year.

