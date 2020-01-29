Stock Alert: Intelsat S.A. Touches New Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intelsat S.A. (I) are currently trading down more than 24% at $4.10, after touching its 52-week low of $3.91. The stock lost more than 80% in the past one year.

When it reported third-quarter results, revenue was 6% down year-over-year at $506.7 million. Net loss per share, however, narrowed to $1.05 from $2.74 in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full-year 2019, revenue is expected in the range of $2 billion- $2.06 billion. The Street expects the company to report revenue of $2.05 billion. Fourth-quarter earnings results are expected to be reported on February 19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.