Stock Alert: Intellia Therapeutics Rises 12% On Expanded Deal With Regeneron

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) are spiking more than 12% Monday morning after the company announced the expansion of its existing collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to co-develop potential hemophilia A and B treatments using their jointly-owned Crispr/Cas9- based therapeutic targets.

As per the new deal, Intellia will get an upfront payment of $70 million and an additional equity investment of $30 million at $32.42 per share from Regeneron. Regeneron gets non-exclusive rights to independently develop and commercialize ex vivo gene-edited products.

NTLA is currently trading at $19.71. It has traded in the range of $9.18- $21.63 in the past one year.

