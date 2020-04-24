Stock Alert: Intel Down 3% On Uncertain Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) are losing more than 3 percent or $1.80 in Friday's morning trade at $57.24. The chipmaker forecast a profit for the second quarter lower than analysts' estimates. Intel also did not provide full-year guidance due to the significant economic uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, Intel reported profit and revenues for the first quarter that trumped Wall Street estimates. The company's net income for the first quarter was $5.7 billion or $1.31 per share, up from $4.0 billion or $0.87 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.45 per share, up from $0.89 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter grew 23 percent to $19.8 billion from last year's revenue of $16.1 billion.

For the second quarter, Intel expects adjusted earnings of around $1.10 per share and revenues of about $18.5 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.19 per share and revenues of $17.97 billion.

The stock has traded in a range of $42.86 to $69.29 in the past 52 weeks.

