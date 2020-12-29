Markets
IMTE

Stock Alert: Integrated Media Technology Up 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Integrated Media Technology Ltd. (IMTE) gained over 35% on Tuesday morning.

The company, in an SEC filing, revealed that on December 21 it entered into a placement agreement with IPO Solutions Limited, an independent third party, to raise $1 million for the new filter product design business.

IMTE is currently trading at $5.40, up $1.47 or 37.40%, on the Nasdaq.

Integrated Media Technology develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China.

