Stock Alert: Insulet Drops 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD) are declining more than 4% Monday morning after the tubeless insulin pump maker said it is planning to pause the pivotal study of the Omnipod Horizon, automated insulin System, to correct a software anomaly.

Insulet identified the anomaly could result in the system using an incorrect glucose value which has the potential to impact insulin delivery.

The company expects to update the software and bring Horizon to the market in early 2021.

PODD is currently trading at $180.64 and has traded in the range of $80.43- $219.85.

