Markets
INSE

Stock Alert: Inspired Entertainment Up 13% After Pricing Public Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of gaming technology company Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning.

The company today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,406,633 common shares by The Landgame Trust, at $9.25 per share.

Inspired Entertainment will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the Selling Stockholder.

The offer is expected to close on June 1, 2021.

INSE, currently at $10.77, has traded in the range of $2.38- $11.57 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INSE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular