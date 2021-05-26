Stock Alert: Inspired Entertainment Up 13% After Pricing Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of gaming technology company Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning.

The company today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,406,633 common shares by The Landgame Trust, at $9.25 per share.

Inspired Entertainment will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the Selling Stockholder.

The offer is expected to close on June 1, 2021.

INSE, currently at $10.77, has traded in the range of $2.38- $11.57 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.