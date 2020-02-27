Markets
Stock Alert: Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) touched a 52-week high of $95.00 on Feb. 26, after the medical technology company reported narrower-than-estimated loss on higher Q4 revenues. The stock has been trading between $46.00 and $95.00 in the past one year. Trading volume rose to 1.04 million versus an average volume of 262K shares. INSP closed Wednesday's trading session at $84.83, up $6.30 or 8.02%.

The company's Q4 net loss was $9.1 million or $0.38 per share compared to $4.8 million or $0.22 per share in the prior year period.

Revenue was $26.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a 62% increase from $16.6 million in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.40 per share and revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

FY 2020 Outlook

Inspire expects full year 2020 revenue to be in the range of $115 million - $119 million, representing growth of about 40% - 45% over full year 2019 revenue of $82.1 million. Gross margin for the full year 2020 is projected to be in the range of 82% - 84%. Eight Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $116.5 million for 2020.

