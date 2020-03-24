Stock Alert: Inspire Medical System Climbs More Than 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) are rising 7.46 percent at $44.64, on more than average volume of 541,833. The shares have been on a decline from the last week of February when it reported a wider net loss of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter from $4.8 million in the prior year. The stock gapped up at $44.02 from its previous close of $41.62. It had lost more than 9 percent on Monday.

