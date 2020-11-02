Stock Alert: Insperity Rises On Q3 Results, Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of human resources and business performance solutions provider Insperity, Inc. (NSP) are rising more than 8% Monday morning on better-than-expected third-quarter results.

In the third quarter, the company reported net income of $19.91 million or $0.51 per share compared with $25.58 million or $0.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.45.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $1.008 billion from $1.043 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $980.09 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.20- $0.38. Analysts see earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

For the full-year, adjusted earnings are expected between $4.35 and $4.53. The consensus estimate stands at $4.2 billion.

Insperity shares are at $83.43 and have been trading in the range of $22.59- $107.69 in the past 52 weeks.

