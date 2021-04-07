Stock Alert: Insignia System Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) shares are rising more than 15 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a positive trend since the end of March. There was no specific announcement from the company on the day to influence the stock movement. Major U.S. Indices are trading positively at the opening today. Currently, shares are at $7.62, up 17.96 percent from the previous close of $6.46 on a volume of 7,814,430. The shares have traded in a range of $3.78-$12.25 on average volume of 173,503 for the last 52-week period.

The company that sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising had reported a narrower net loss of $871 thousand for the fourth quarter compared to net loss of $2.46 million last year. Net sales were $5.108 million down from $6.32 million a year ago.

