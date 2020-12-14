Markets
Stock Alert: Inseego Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inseego Corp. (INSG), a California-based developer of mobile, Internet of Things or IoT, and cloud solutions, are rising more than 13 percent or $1.81 in Monday's morning trade at $15.56, after hitting a new 52-week high of $16.50.

Monday, Inseego said that Vodafone Qatar is the first operator in the Middle East region to launch the next generation Inseego 5G MiFi M2000, a 5G mobile hotspot. Priced at QR 1,699, the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is available at all Vodafone Qatar stores and e-shop. Inseego noted that the new mobile broadband solution, paired with Vodafone's Mobile Wi-Fi Unlimited 5G Plan, will enables users to take advantage of Vodafone's GigaFast 5G Speeds.

Inseego has traded in a range of $3.91 to $16.50 in the past 52 weeks.

