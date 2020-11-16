Stock Alert: Inovio Rises 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) are climbing more than 4% Monday morning after the company said it has received clearance from the FDA to start Phase 2/3 study of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

In September, the FDA had sought for additional information about the phase 2/3 study and has been put on hold.

The phase 2/3 study dubbed INNOVATE, will be funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the company said.

INO is currently trading at $11.69. It has traded in the range of $2.20- $33.79 in the past 52 weeks.

