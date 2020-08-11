Markets
INO

Stock Alert: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Slips 20% On Loss Greater Than Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) are down more than 20% Tuesday morning after reporting second-quarter results, that fell short of analysts'estimates.

The company reported a second-quarter loss of $128.7 million, or $0.83 per share, compared with loss of $29.4 million, or $0.30 per share, in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $0.17 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $267,000 compared with $136,000 for the same period last year. The consensus estimate was for $2.62 million.

The company said it is planning to start Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800 in September, and expanding the manufacturing capacity to produce at least 100 million doses of INO-4800 in 2021.

Inovio stock is currently trading at $14.94. It has traded in the range of $1.92- $33.79 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular