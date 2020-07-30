Stock Alert: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Gains 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after the company announced that its Covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in non-human study.

INO-4800, Inovio's vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2 was effective in protecting non-human primates (NHP) from live virus challenge 13 weeks after the last vaccination.

INO-4800 reduced viral load in both the lower lungs and nasal passages in macaques that received two doses of INO-4800 four weeks apart and then were challenged with live virus 13 weeks after the second dose.

A separate NHP study evaluating the durability of INO-4800 at 12 months after vaccination is currently under way. INO-4800 also has been selected by U.S. Operation Warp Speed for its COVID-19 non-human primate challenge study.

INO is currently trading at $22.14. It has been trading in the range of $1.92- $33.79 in the past 52 weeks.

