Markets
INO

Stock Alert: Inovio Pharma Plummets 30% As FDA Puts On Hold Its Coronavirus Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) tanked 30% on Monday morning after the biotechnology company announced that phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be delayed after the U.S. FDA put it on hold.

INO is currently trading at $11.75, down $5.19 or 30.64%, on the Nasdaq.

INOVIO said FDA notified the company it has additional questions about the company's planned Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Until the FDA's questions have been satisfactorily addressed, INOVIO's IND for the Phase 2/3 trial is on partial clinical hold.

The company said the partial clinical hold is not due to the any adverse events related to its ongoing expanded Phase 1 study of INO-4800.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular