Stock Alert: Inovalon Holdings Rises 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based platforms provider for data-driven healthcare, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) are climbing more than 10% Thursday morning at $22.21, close to its 52-week high of $22.99.

Today, Inovalon said, it has been selected by Walmart for a long-term association to provide cloud-based capabilities to Walmart's Specialty Pharmacy business through the Inovalon ONE Platform.

The Inovalon ONE Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives.

"Specialty pharmacy is a uniquely high-value segment of the healthcare ecosystem that is of increasing importance to payers, pharmaceutical companies and patients alike," said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer of Inovalon.

