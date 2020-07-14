Stock Alert: INmune Bio Hits New 52-week High On Promising Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) are surging more than 83 percent or $7.35 in Tuesday's morning trade at $16.20, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $19.00.

On Monday, Inmune Bio provided interim results from a phase Ib clinical trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, XPro1595, in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The study demonstrated that XPro1595 decreased neuroinflammation by 40.6 percent in a brain fiber pathway important for learning and memory.

INmune Bio has traded in a range of $2.20 to $19.00 in the past 52 weeks.

