Stock Alert: InMode Rises 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of InMode Ltd. (INMD) are up more than 5 percent or $1.91 in Tuesday's morning trade at $37.96 despite no specific news that could influence the company's stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Tuesday, extending the rally seen in the previous session as technology stocks continued to lead the markets higher. The markets also benefited from upbeat Chinese economic data.

Israel-based InMode is a producer of minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies.

InMode has traded in a range of $13.14 to $58.76 in the past 52 weeks.

