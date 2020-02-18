Stock Alert: InMode (INMD) Beats Estimates, Gives Rosy Outlook

(RTTNews) - InMode Ltd. (INMD) has reported better-than-expected fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and has provided a rosy outlook for 2020.

InMode manufactures and markets minimally invasive products based on radio-frequency technology for aesthetic medical procedures such as contouring, skin treatment, acne, hair removal, anti-aging, women's health & wellness, pigment, and vascular issues.

On a non-GAAP basis, the net income attributable to InMode was $19.3 million or $0.46 per share on revenue of $47 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $42.28 million. The non-GAAP net income was $7.8 million or $0.22 per share and revenue was $28.78 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For full year 2019, the non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company was $62.4 million or $1.63 per share on revenue of $156.4 million, well above analysts' earnings estimate of $1.53 per share and revenue estimate of $151.65 million. The non-GAAP net income was $31.2 million or $0.90 per share on revenue of $100 million in full year 2018.

The Company ended the year 2019 with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $193.4 million.

Looking ahead to 2020, InMode expects non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $1.85 to $1.93 per share and revenue to be in the range of $190 million to $198 million. The consensus analysts' estimate calls for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $190.58 million.

InMode has significantly improved its revenue and net income over the years.

In January of this year, the Company launched Evolve, a non-invasive hands-free workstation designed to remodel skin, treat adipose tissue, and tone muscles, and Evoke, the first hands-free device for face and neck skin tightening.

Given the increasing elderly population, the growing global obesity epidemic, and the rising aesthetic consciousness, among other things, the future of medical aesthetics market in which InMode is also one of the players, is nothing but bright.

INMD has traded in a range of $13.06 to $58.76 in the last 1 year. Today, the stock gapped up with an open price of $47.10, which is 7% higher than Friday's closing price. As of this writing, INMD is trading at $43.41, down 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.