Markets
INMD

Stock Alert: InMode Climbs 11% On Upbeat Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of InMode Ltd. (INMD) are rising more than 11 percent or $4.33 in Tuesday's morning trade at $43.46 after the Israel-based medical technology company provided its financial outlook for the third quarter as well as raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2020 above analysts' estimates.

Tuesday, InMode said it will release its financial results for the third quarter before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Based on preliminary results, the company forecast third-quarter revenues in a range of $59.2 million to $59.5 million and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.60 to $0.62.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have a consensus estimate for earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $38.24 million.

For fiscal 2020, InMode raised its outlook for revenue to a range of $192 million to $195 million. The Street expects revenues of $159.91 million.

InMode has traded in a range of $13.14 to $58.76 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular