Stock Alert: Ingersoll-Rand Touches Historical Peak

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) is trading at new highs on Wednesday morning, after reaching five-year peak.

The shares trading on the NYSE are currently up 1.46 percent at $140.58 from its previous close of $138.53. The extraordinary general meeting of of Ingersoll Rand has approved a name change to Trane Technologies Plc in connection with the closing of its Reverse Morris Trust Transaction with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.

The provider of sustainable and efficient environments also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 13.

