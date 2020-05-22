Stock Alert: InflaRx N.V Continues To Trend Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) were up $0.62 or 7.77% Thursday before closing at $8.60. It has traded in the range of $2.17- $42.99 in the last 52-weeks.

Yesterday, InflaRx has reported first-quarter results and updated about the ongoing clinical studies.

The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a monoclonal anti-C5a antibody, designed to inhibit the biological activity of C5a. A phase II study of IFX-1 in COVID-19 patients with severely progressed pneumonia is underway. Preclinical data showed that IFX-1 exhibited the ability to control the inflammatory response-related tissue and organ damage via a selective blockade of C5a in the adaptive, randomized, controlled trial.

In March, the company had received positive data from two initial Covid-19 patients with severe pneumonia who were treated with BDB-001, an anti-C5a antibody produced by the company's licensee Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology in China.

IFX-1 is in development to treat inflammatory conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pyoderma gangraenosum. IFX-1, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda is being evaluated in patients with an undisclosed tumor type.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.