Stock Alert: Infinera Slides 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Infinera Corp. (INFN), are down more than 19 percent on Thursday morning despite no stock-specific news. The shares of the provider of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services are currently at $5.93, down 18.85 percent from its previous close of $7.32. The shares have traded in a range of $3.68 to $9.25 on average volume of 3,275,075.

Earlier on August 5, the company had announced that its COO David Heard would replace CEO Tom Fallon by the end of 2020.

