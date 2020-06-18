Markets
Stock Alert: Independent Bank Group Adds 6%; To Join S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) are climbing more than 6% Thursday morning at $42.01. It has traded in the range of $20.35- $63.16 in the past one year.

Independent Bank Group is set to join S&P SmallCap 600 effective Monday, June 22.

The company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS or Global Industry Classification Standard regional banks sub-industry index.

