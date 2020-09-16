Markets
ICD

Stock Alert: Independence Contract Drilling Climbs 16%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) are gaining more than 16 percent or $0.40 in Wednesday's morning trade at $2.83 despite no specific news that could influence the land-based contract drilling provider's stocks.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday morning, extending recent gains, after data from the American Petroleum Institute a sharp weekly drop in stockpiles and as Hurricane Sally shut U.S. offshore oil and gas production.

West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude oil futures for October are up $1.23 or 3.21 percent to $39.51 a barrel.

Independence Contract Drilling has traded in a range of $1.08 to $35.80 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular