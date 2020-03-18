Stock Alert: IMV Up 32%; Plans To Develop Vaccine Against Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Shares of IMV Inc. (IMV) are currently up 32% after the thinly-traded pharma company announced plans to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on its lipid-based delivery platform called DPX.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it is advancing the clinical development of a DPX-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The company believes that this peptide-based approach, together with the portability of the DPX platform, offers the possibility of accelerated development and rapid, large-scale production of a vaccine.

