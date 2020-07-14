Markets
IMV

Stock Alert: IMV Touches New 52-week High On COVID-19 Vaccine Progress

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of IMV Inc. (IMV) are surging more than 100 percent or $3.02 in Tuesday's morning trade at $6.01, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $6.82.

Tuesday, IMV announced rapid progress in developing its candidate vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The clinical-stage immuno-oncology company said that Health Canada has agreed to the design of a phase 1 clinical study to assess the safety and immunogenicity of DPX-COVID-19 in 84 healthy adults across two age cohorts: adults between 18 and 55 years old inclusive; and aged 56 years and above.

Two dose levels of DPX-COVID-19 will be tested (25µg or 50µg). IMV said it plans to commence phase 1 clinical trials this summer, with results in the fall of 2020. Once results are published, it intends to initiate phase 2 clinical trials in the second half of the year.

IMV has traded in a range of $1.35 to $6.82 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular