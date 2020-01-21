Stock Alert: Improved Earnings Drives Up Kansas City Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of rail transportation company Kansas City Southern (KSU) climbed 3% on January 17, after the company announced improved fourth-quarter earnings. The stock hit a new high of $168.81 before closing at $166.52.

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 5% to $729.5 million from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS also grew to $1.82 from $1.56 in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting $1.84.

Early December, the company had become a strategic partner with Gibson Energy and US Development Group, LLC to ship Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast. KSU sees this opportunity to develop its Port Arthur asset.

Last week, KCS was included in Newsweek magazine's first-ever ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 and Investor's Business Daily magazine's 50 Best ESG Companies. These lists rank companies in matters of corporate social responsibility in the United States.

