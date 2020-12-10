Stock Alert: Immutep Jumps To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Australia-based biotechnology company Immutep Limited (IMMP) are surging almost 257 percent or $5.52 in Thursday's morning trade at $7.67, after hitting a new 52-week high of $7.95.

Wednesday, Immutep said that its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma, will commence a new Phase II clinical trial in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China. The EOC Pharma trial will be a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II clinical study with the study endpoints including progression free survival, overall survival and overall response rate.

The trial, expected to take place across 20 clinical trial sites in China over 24 months, will evaluate Immutep's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha, designated EOC202 in China, in combination with paclitaxel in HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer patients who have progression after endocrine therapy.

Separately, Immutep also reported encouraging first Overall Survival follow up data from its ongoing phase IIb AIPAC study of Eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer.

Immutep has traded in a range of $0.53 to $7.95 in the past 52 weeks.

