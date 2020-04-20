Markets
Stock Alert: Immuron Up 40% On Travelan Sales Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Limited (IMRN) are currently gaining nearly 40% on Monday morning after the company said Travelan's global sales surged by 60% in March quarter. IMRN is currently trading at $3.25, up $0.90 or 38.30% on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 0.6 million shares, above the three-month average volume of 10 thousand shares.

For the third quarter, sales of nutritional supplement Travelan rose by 95% in the US, while worldwide product sales grew by 60% to A$983 thousand compared to A$616 thousand last year.

Sales increase in the U.S. was attributed to both Passport Health Travel Clinics and Amazon e-commerce channel.

Year-to-date sales stood at A$2.67 million, an increase of 57% increase from last year.

In Australia, Travelan sales increased to A$475 thousand in the third quarter, up 35% from last year.

